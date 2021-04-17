Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Warmth comes before big chill

By Andy Chilian
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As if the past couple weeks were not enough of a roller coaster ride - transitioning from summerlike 80s to autumn-like 50s - the week ahead will see another big swing. Even with a few opportunities for showers, however, rain amounts still do not look too impressive. What may be more impressive is the potential for some snowflakes to fly by mid-week.

Scattered showers continue through midnight Saturday evening then taper, giving way to a partly cloudy sky overnight. Low temperatures fall to the low 40s for most locations but slip to the upper 30s in rural spots. Patchy fog is expected in some of the river valleys.

Sunday sees a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered afternoon showers are again likely, this time, focused mainly across northern and eastern West Virginia. High temperatures reach the mid 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Afternoon highs rise to the upper 60s.

Soak in the warmth on Tuesday. High temperatures make the low 70s with decent sunshine.

Temperatures come crashing down Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a quick passing round of showers. While 40s on Wednesday morning may not seem too out of the ordinary, temperatures stay in the 40s all day. A mostly cloudy sky is expected.

Snow flurries are not out of the question Wednesday night into Thursday morning as low temperatures fall to the low 30s. A light freeze is looking more likely for the region, so tender plants will need protection.

Thursday afternoon stays chilled under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday sees sunshine as high temperatures recover to the low 60s.

For Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for rain showers as highs reach the mid 60s.

