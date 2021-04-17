Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Weather meets in middle this weekend

By Andy Chilian
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the end, this weekend’s weather will probably be forgettable, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Conditions will not be the best but certainly not the worst either. For the week ahead, a nice warming trend sets up through Tuesday before a big crash in temperatures for the rest of the week. Morning lows near or at freezing on Thursday and Friday are certainly not out of the question.

Saturday morning starts with chilled temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is being seen in some rural locations. Cloud cover is quickly increasing this morning and will stick around throughout the day. For the afternoon, scattered showers are expected as high temperatures reach the low 60s.

Scattered showers continue through midnight before tapering overnight to a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall to near 40 degrees for most locations but may slip to the upper 30s in rural spots.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60s. Scattered showers pop up again for the afternoon, focused mainly across northern and eastern West Virginia.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky, and outside of a stray shower, the day remains dry. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be dry with decent sunshine as high temperatures rise to the low 70s.

By Tuesday night, a strong cold front swings through. The front brings a round of rain showers, followed by much colder temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, some snowflakes are not out of the question as low temperatures fall very near the freezing mark.

Thursday sees a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday night again sees low temperatures near the freezing mark.

On Friday, a mostly sunny sky is expected as high temperatures rise to the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis
Two women have been arrested following drug investigations in the city of Huntington.
Two arrests, more expected following drug investigation
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers need your help finding a pickup truck involved in a deadly...
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident

Latest News

Spring Flowers
Weekend weather a so-so affair
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 16th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Better Sunshine, But The Chill Continues
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 16th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, April 15th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Stuck With The Chill