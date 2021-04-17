First Warning Forecast | Weather meets in middle this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the end, this weekend’s weather will probably be forgettable, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Conditions will not be the best but certainly not the worst either. For the week ahead, a nice warming trend sets up through Tuesday before a big crash in temperatures for the rest of the week. Morning lows near or at freezing on Thursday and Friday are certainly not out of the question.

Saturday morning starts with chilled temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is being seen in some rural locations. Cloud cover is quickly increasing this morning and will stick around throughout the day. For the afternoon, scattered showers are expected as high temperatures reach the low 60s.

Scattered showers continue through midnight before tapering overnight to a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall to near 40 degrees for most locations but may slip to the upper 30s in rural spots.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60s. Scattered showers pop up again for the afternoon, focused mainly across northern and eastern West Virginia.

Monday sees a partly cloudy sky, and outside of a stray shower, the day remains dry. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be dry with decent sunshine as high temperatures rise to the low 70s.

By Tuesday night, a strong cold front swings through. The front brings a round of rain showers, followed by much colder temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, some snowflakes are not out of the question as low temperatures fall very near the freezing mark.

Thursday sees a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday night again sees low temperatures near the freezing mark.

On Friday, a mostly sunny sky is expected as high temperatures rise to the low 60s.

