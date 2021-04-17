Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 599 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths reported Saturday

(AP Images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 599 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 437,037 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is at 3.42%.

Officials also reported 3 deaths Saturday. There was also 10 new death reported from the state audit, making 13 total new deaths. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 6,330.

At least 413 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 105 in the ICU and 45 on ventilators.

