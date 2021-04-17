Advertisement

Gov. Beshear encourages Kentuckians to find their vaccination

Governor Andy Beshear gave a COVID-19 update on Friday.
Governor Andy Beshear gave a COVID-19 update on Friday.(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - 1,638,235 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, Governor Andy Beshear said on Friday.

In addition to reporting 714 new COVID-19 cases the Governor said the state’s positivity rate has risen to 3.51 percent.

“Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear.

“We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours.”

In Kentucky there are currently 418 hospitalized, 94 are in the ICU and 42 are currently on a ventilator.

The counties with the most positive cases in Kentucky are Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Daviess.

