Gov. Beshear orders flags flown half-staff at state office buildings for Indianapolis mass shooting victims

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear directed flags to be lowered to half staff at all state office buildings.

All flags will be lowered to half staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 20.

Flags will be lowered to honor the remembrance of victims involved in a mass shooting on April 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Beshear hopes businesses, and organizations join the tribute as well.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status

