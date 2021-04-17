Health dept. has extra vaccines for Saturday clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday morning.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officials announced they have some extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine early Saturday morning.

Anyone who is 16 or older, who still needs a COVID-19 vaccine, is eligible to receive a dose Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. No appointment needs to be made, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.