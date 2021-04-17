Herd legends return for Green White game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Several dozen stars of Marshall’s football past got back together at the Strike Zone in Huntington to show off their technique on the lanes but more importantly to reunite with old teammates and friends on Green-White weekend.

Herd Hall of Famers like Chad Pennington, Doug Chapman, Jason Starkey, Steve Sciullo, Carl Lee and many others participated in the Celebrity Bowl-a-thon.

New Marshall head coach Charles Huff also was in the middle of the festivities.

Coach Huff made it a priority to not only to invite former players back but to encourage them to show their support for the program.

The Green White game starts at 3:00 Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.