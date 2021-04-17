Advertisement

Kentucky Supreme Court to take up Beshear’s challenge of bills aimed at limiting his authority

Kentucky’s Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Democratic governor’s challenge of...
Kentucky’s Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Democratic governor’s challenge of Republican-backed laws aimed at limiting his authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Supreme Court has agreed to take up the Democratic governor’s challenge of Republican-backed laws aimed at limiting his authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GOP-led legislature passed the measures over Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes. The governor immediately filed a lawsuit.

The new laws curbing his executive powers were temporarily blocked by Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd.

The Supreme Court says it will extend its review to a second pandemic-related case at the same time.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. says the review will be expedited.

The court will hear arguments on June 10 in both cases.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine
It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis
Seven arrested, suspected drugs seized by law enforcement
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years

Latest News

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the call came in at 1:49 p.m. (FILE)
Traffic backed up after motorcycle crash
It's happening Saturday and Sunday
Arts and crafts festival underway
The closure will allow maintenance work to be performed on the bridge.
Parts of road to remain closed through weekend
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center