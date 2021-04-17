Advertisement

Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center

(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)(Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRAKES, Ky. (WYMT) - Frakes Volunteer fire fighters say an injured man was rescued from an overturned Hyundai Friday afternoon near the Bell County Forestry Camp.

When they arrived, they said they found the driver inside the car, believing he was trapped. According to the person who called to report the accident, the driver had gotten out of the car but returned to grab his Bible from inside.

Fire department personnel were able to get the driver out onto a blanket before setting up a landing zone at Bell County Forestry Camp, where Air Evac could transport the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

The man’s injuries were described as “Serious, but not life-threatening”.

He has been deemed as being in stable condition by University of Tennessee Medical staff according to family members.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine
It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis
Seven arrested, suspected drugs seized by law enforcement
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years

Latest News

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the call came in at 1:49 p.m. (FILE)
Traffic backed up after motorcycle crash
It's happening Saturday and Sunday
Arts and crafts festival underway
The closure will allow maintenance work to be performed on the bridge.
Parts of road to remain closed through weekend
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years