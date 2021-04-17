Advertisement

Marshall turns Memorial Fountain back on

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One year after COVID-19 forced the spring fountain ceremony to be virtual, fans and guests returned as Marshall University turned the Memorial Fountain back on.

“We’re turning the fountain back on in honor of every player, every coach, every supporter who helped build this program back the way it was,” said Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick.

This fountain ceremony marks over 50 years since the university’s decision to field a football team after 75 people died when the plane carrying the Marshall football team crashed on November 14, 1970.

Former Marshall defensive back Bob Coleman was the keynote speaker at the event.

“We suffered many, many things to enjoy better days in this program,” Coleman said. “We gave our bodies, our minds and our souls to Marshall.”

