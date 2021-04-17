Advertisement

Parts of road to remain closed through weekend

The closure will allow maintenance work to be performed on the bridge.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WV 152, which is north of Pioneer Road, is now reduced to one lane through 6 a.m. Monday. The road closed at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the closure will allow maintenance work to be performed on the bridge.

One lane, two direction traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals.

The closure is in the vicinity of the Walmart Shopping Plaza and Wayne Elementary.

Officials tell WSAZ drivers should expect long delays and should adjust their commuting schedules.

