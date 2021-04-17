Advertisement

Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news a family has been dreading for 6 years has been confirmed.

When WSAZ spoke with the family of Kenneth Hamm in July of 2015, they were already afraid they’d never see him alive again.

Relatives told investigators they last saw Hamm at his cousin’s home off Ferguson Ridge Road in Dunlow on March 3 of that year.

Investigators were told Hamm left on foot at a time when flood waters were up in the area.

After 6 years of trying to solve the disappearance, State Police say they were able to identify remains found as Hamm’s, but they’re not releasing any more information about the case at this time.

Friday Hamm’s sister posted on Facebook, “It’s with a heavy heart and many mixed emotions that I make this post. After 6 horrible years of hell and torture, my sweet brother’s remains have been found. Please keep me and my mom in your prayers, and please have respect and let us try to take all this in and grieve.”

