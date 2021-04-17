Advertisement

SpectRUN, family day of fun held in Hurricane

SpectRUN 2021 in Hurricane, W.Va.
SpectRUN 2021 in Hurricane, W.Va.(Hunter Ellison/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 3rd Annual SpectRUN took place in Hurricane on Saturday.

Hosted by Community Autism Resources and Education Systems, or CARES, it also became a family fun day.

Hundreds of people signed up to participate in the race, which took place at Hurricane City Park.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with the ‘Family Walk’ starting at noon Saturday.

In total more than 400 people came out to participate in the fundraiser for

Event organizers say they were hesitant to plan an event during the pandemic, but say that many people have wanted an outdoor outlet to safely socialize and offer advice to one another.

“How do you support them,” said Sarah Harris, Executive Director. “How do you get them the help that they need for their children and their families? We’re excited to tackle all of these issues. We’re glad to have the support of the community help us along with this journey.”

Decorative streamers and balloons hung from around the walk and run path.

Merchandise was available for sale on the park grounds.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so here.

