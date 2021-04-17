Traffic backed up after motorcycle crash
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A motorcycle crash is causing major traffic delays around the 31st Street Bridge in Huntington Saturday afternoon.
Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the call came in at 1:49 p.m.
As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, EMS, police, and the fire department were still on scene.
While dispatchers say no roads have been officially closed, traffic is backed up in the area.
This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.
