Advertisement

Traffic backed up after motorcycle crash

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the call came in at 1:49 p.m. (FILE)
Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the call came in at 1:49 p.m. (FILE)(WTVY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A motorcycle crash is causing major traffic delays around the 31st Street Bridge in Huntington Saturday afternoon.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the call came in at 1:49 p.m.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, EMS, police, and the fire department were still on scene.

While dispatchers say no roads have been officially closed, traffic is backed up in the area.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine
It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis
Seven arrested, suspected drugs seized by law enforcement
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years

Latest News

It's happening Saturday and Sunday
Arts and crafts festival underway
The closure will allow maintenance work to be performed on the bridge.
Parts of road to remain closed through weekend
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center