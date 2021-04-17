Weekend weather a so-so affair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The middle weekend of April has arrived with little fanfare both meteorologically and spring event-wise. Sure Huntington’s sesquicentennial is off to a rousing start with a Friday night concert at Edward’s Stadium and with the Saturday Green and White game as Marshall’s spring game plays out, But on a weekend when we normally gather for events like Hillbilly Days in Pikeville and the Feast of Ransom in Nicholas County, the Covid pandemic has put the kibosh on many regular spring events.

Weather-wise Saturday will open with a red sky sunrise and temperatures in the chilly upper 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost seems probable in Central and Eastern WV including the Little Kanawha and Elk River Valleys. Then as the day unfolds skies will start partly cloudy and hazy before turning mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs should make 60 during the football game with any late day shower scattered as it dampens the ground.

Sunday’s skies should hold onto some sun thru the day so highs look to make it into the 60s with any afternoon-evening shower a passing event.

Looking ahead to next week Monday and Tuesday will turn springy again as we get rid of this week’s chill. Highs will aim for the 60s to near 70. By Wednesday a strong cold front willd deliver a chilly rain which could end of a touch of snow, even in the valley town locations. More importantly the weather will turn abnormally cold to end next week when a new freeze alert may be warranted with overnight lows apt to dip below freezing.

