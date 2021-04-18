19 Kentucky state workers filed false unemployment claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky inspector general report has found that at least 19 Kentucky state workers received more than $54,000 of state and federal unemployment aid. '

The workers used their access to circumvent the ability of the UI systems to detect the existence of a full time job, the report alleges.

They also removed “stops” on claims to obtain payment and manipulated the claims of coworkers, family or friends. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he ordered the investigation and that several of the employees have been fired.

Last year, Kentucky’s UI system received a record-setting amount of claims for jobless assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.