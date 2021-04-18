9-year-old sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile has been sent to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a relative’s handgun, according to police.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 500 block of North 31st Street where they found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was found conscious and alert according to Smiley and was talking while being sent to Norton Children’s Hospital. The boy is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Investigators said they believe the boy found a relative’s gun and started playing with it, which caused him to accidentally shoot himself.

Police released a statement on the importance of safely storing firearms and gun safety:

“This incident serves as an important reminder that the first steps of gun ownership include safety and responsibility. Firearms should never be within reach of children and are best maintained unloaded and locked, away from curious fingers and prying eyes.”

