Advertisement

9-year-old sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself, police say

File photo: ambulance
File photo: ambulance(KGNS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile has been sent to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a relative’s handgun, according to police.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 500 block of North 31st Street where they found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was found conscious and alert according to Smiley and was talking while being sent to Norton Children’s Hospital. The boy is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Investigators said they believe the boy found a relative’s gun and started playing with it, which caused him to accidentally shoot himself.

Police released a statement on the importance of safely storing firearms and gun safety:

“This incident serves as an important reminder that the first steps of gun ownership include safety and responsibility. Firearms should never be within reach of children and are best maintained unloaded and locked, away from curious fingers and prying eyes.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police block off Route 60 EB just past 7th Avenue after a motorcycle crash Saturday...
Police: SUV, multiple motorcycles involved in crash
West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
It's happening Saturday and Sunday
Arts and crafts festival underway

Latest News

Moore’s arrest warrant was issued Friday.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Columbus Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead and five others were injured.
Gunfire at Ohio vigil for homicide victim kills 1, hurts 5
A police officer says he recovered an ammunition magazine containing 17 rounds from a paper bag.
Ohio man found sitting in subway station, rifle near foot
Both victim were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.
Shooting sends woman, 20, and 4-year-old girl to hospitals