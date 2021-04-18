Body cam footage in Glasgow death released, investigation finds officers not responsible for death

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One year after the incident, Kentucky State Police have released the body camera footage from the arrest of Jeremy Marr, 35, who died while in police custody on April 14, 2020.

Police initially said Marr was trying to break into a home on Cleveland Avenue in the early morning hours of April 14, 2020. Glasgow Police responded to the scene and bodycam footage shows Marr said he had a knife. Officers claim he was acting paranoid and resisted arrest.

According to Kentucky State Police records, a struggle occurred between the officers and Marr and one officer deployed his taser eleven times, tasing another officer at least one time. “Sergeant Murrell applied one knee strike to the hip area. Officer Phillips applied at least five knee strikes to the hip and upper leg area before Marr ceased struggling,” records stated.

Following the struggle, officers observed that Marr had shallow breathing. Officers began to render CPR and Narcan before the ambulance arrived, records state. One of the officers said Marr’s breathing returned back to normal. Marr was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to KSP records, Marr’s cause of death was listed as Agitated / Excited delirium complicating acute methamphetamine intoxication during the arrest by Dr. Darius Arabadjief. The examiner found ‘no lethal trauma.’ The toxicology report showed Marr had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.

Commonwealth Attorney Jesse Stockton sent a letter to Kentucky State Police which stated he did not see any credible evidence that the officers involved in the arrest of Marr were not responsible for his death.

Meanwhile, Marr’s widow, Joanna Marr, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Marr’s estate against the city of Glasgow, the Glasgow Police Department and three police officers. The lawsuit alleges that Marr was forcibly subdued by Glasgow Police Officers Guy Turcotte, Hayden Phillips and Sergeant Cameron Murrell, adding that the physical force used during the arrest resulted in Marr’s death.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.