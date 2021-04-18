Car crash, gas leak shut down road

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A single vehicle crash has caused a road closure and a gas leak, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say they got the call for a single vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Roxalana Road at 10:14 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries are being reported at this time, but Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken.

Roxalana Road and Low Gap Road in Dunbar are closed. No word on when the roads will reopen.

Mountain Gas has been called out to the scene of the crash to assess the severity of the gas leak.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

