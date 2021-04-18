Advertisement

Car crash, gas leak shut down road

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)(KKTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A single vehicle crash has caused a road closure and a gas leak, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say they got the call for a single vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Roxalana Road at 10:14 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries are being reported at this time, but Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken.

Roxalana Road and Low Gap Road in Dunbar are closed. No word on when the roads will reopen.

Mountain Gas has been called out to the scene of the crash to assess the severity of the gas leak.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police block off Route 60 EB just past 7th Avenue after a motorcycle crash Saturday...
Police: SUV, multiple motorcycles involved in crash
West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
It's happening Saturday and Sunday
Arts and crafts festival underway

Latest News

Moore’s arrest warrant was issued Friday.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
Columbus Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead and five others were injured.
Gunfire at Ohio vigil for homicide victim kills 1, hurts 5
A police officer says he recovered an ammunition magazine containing 17 rounds from a paper bag.
Ohio man found sitting in subway station, rifle near foot
Both victim were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.
Shooting sends woman, 20, and 4-year-old girl to hospitals