Mountain Stage celebrates 150 years of Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is continuing to celebrate a major milestone, 150 years of being a city.

Friday night West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Mountain Stage recorded in front of a live audience for the first time since February 2020 as part of the Marshall Artist Series, in it’s 84th season.

The four-band bill included Huntington’s own Ona alongside national acts St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Shemekia Copeland, and A.J. Croce.

The episode will air on over 200 radio affiliates later this year.

The performance was held in honor of Frankie Hanshaw Jr. who passed away in 2019 and was the owner of Huntington Wholesale Furniture. A very philanthropic member of the community.

