Charleston woman still missing three years later

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been three years since a family in Charleston has been without a daughter.

For Breanna’s Pugh family, the heartache they feel and the determination that burns inside of them to find out what happened has not skipped a beat. Breanna’s aunt, Jessica Hensley, is still hoping to find not only answers, but closure.

“If I hadn’t talked to her in more than two days something was wrong,” said Hensley. “She was like my little girl too she has lived with me on and off her entire life.”

26 year old Breanna Pugh went missing three years ago on April 17, 2018. Pugh was last seen at the Go-Mart on the West Side of Charleston.

“When this first happened, we had someone message us and tell us they saw Breanna get into a red truck at the Go-Mart,” said Hensley.

She knew her niece was having a hard time before she vanished, now all she wants is to be able to hug Bree again.

“I heard that she was on drugs, I have never lied about it,” said Hensley. “She was having a really hard time. Her brother was murdered out in Beckley.”

Jessica Hensley gave Bree some space after the sudden loss of her brother, but made sure to check in often.

“I knew that something was wrong because it wasn’t like her at all not to get back a hold of me,” said Hensley.

When she got the lead about the red truck at Go-Mart, she was frustrated with police response.

“The detective said he didn’t even pull the video because it would probably be fuzzy,” said Hensley.

Years later, the case is cold.

“I feel that a lot more could have been done I did what I could do but I felt I didn’t have help on the detective part,” said Hensley.

Nevertheless, she says she will never stop searching.

“I’ll never stop and everyday it is hard but when it hits the year mark I mean I know she is not alive,” said Hensley.

She believes someone out in the community may know something, big or small, that could help give them answers and get them closer to finding Breanna.

“You can’t just be out here and vanish and no one knows what happened,” said Hensley.

The lack of closure, leaves Hensley anxious, and she pleas to the community for information before another year slips away.

“She doesn’t need to be forgotten she was somebody and she was very loved,” said Hensley.

Charleston Police Department has not gotten back with WSAZ about any updates related to this case.

Jessica said anyone with information can remain anonymous but she urges them to come forward and speak up. Hensley said the reward they will give for information that leads to finding Bree is $2,500.

