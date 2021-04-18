Advertisement

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper to guest host Jeopardy!

Anderson Cooper, CNN anchor, walks onstage for a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted...
Anderson Cooper, CNN anchor, walks onstage for a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Longtime CNN Anchor and award winning journalist Anderson Cooper is set to guest-host Jeopardy!

The host of Anderson Cooper 360 is a two-time Celebrity Jeopardy! champion.

You can catch Cooper guest hosting Jeopardy! beginning on Monday, April 19 until Friday, April 30.

Cooper will host his first week in honor of, and to raise money for, the Hospital Albert Schweitzer in Haiti, which helps thousands of people get medical care every year.

He’ll host his second week on Jeopardy! in honor of, and to raise money for, Justice Defenders, who Cooper says work to defend the defenseless in communities East Africa. They provide attorneys and paralegals for people who can’t afford them, but really need them.

Other guests hosts have recently included Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, entertainer Dr. Oz, and Jeopardy! Champion Ken Jennings.

Future guest hosts include Bill Whitaker, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and actress Mayim Bialik.

You can catch Jeopardy! Every weekday evening at 7:30 p.m. on WSAZ.

