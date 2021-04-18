Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 370 new cases, 5 new deaths

7,390 cases are active.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 18, 2021, there have been 2,611,346 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,887 total cases and 2,785 total deaths.

The deaths include a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 88-year old male from Mineral County.

370 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,390 cases are active.

There have been 138,712 recoveries.

680,678 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 506,965 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,601), Boone (1,881), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,121), Cabell (8,610), Calhoun (271), Clay (454), Doddridge (548), Fayette (3,260), Gilmer (735), Grant (1,239), Greenbrier (2,615), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,713), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,405), Jackson (1,912), Jefferson (4,345), Kanawha (14,083), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,003), Marion (4,151), Marshall (3,274), Mason (1,935), McDowell (1,484), Mercer (4,565), Mineral (2,765), Mingo (2,421), Monongalia (8,949), Monroe (1,072), Morgan (1,088), Nicholas (1,507), Ohio (4,046), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (832), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,809), Putnam (4,815), Raleigh (6,121), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (659), Roane (579), Summers (765), Taylor (1,196), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,819), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (381), Wood (7,575), Wyoming (1,912).

