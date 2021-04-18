FairyBoss Mothers Mentoring Ball hosts drive-thru parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 150 young girls attended a free event Saturday aimed to inspire youth to achieve their dreams.

Under the guidance of community mentors, young girls were able to participate in a drive-thru parade and a Zoom party in Charleston.

Women with jobs as lawyers, judges, nurses, accountants, architects, politicians, real estate agents, artists, authors, journalists, business owners and much more, lined Donnally Street in Charleston with fancy gowns, balloons, crowns and inspirational messages.

Participants got free gifts, including t-shirts, STEM equipment and other items. An online scavenger hunt gives participants the opportunity to ask mentors questions about their careers and receive prizes during the event.

“The event allows young girls to come and party with their future self,” said Leeshia Lee, organizer.

The FairyBoss Mothers Mentoring Event and The Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. and have partnered for a Physical Fitness and Performing Arts Initiative in Charleston, W.V. With the alarming obesity rate in West Virginia and lack of community activities, a “Fun Fitness 5-minute workout” was incorporated to help build a bridge through fitness and performing arts.

