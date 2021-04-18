Advertisement

FairyBoss Mothers Mentoring Ball hosts drive-thru parade

Girls get crowns and participate in the parade.
Girls get crowns and participate in the parade.(Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 150 young girls attended a free event Saturday aimed to inspire youth to achieve their dreams.

Under the guidance of community mentors, young girls were able to participate in a drive-thru parade and a Zoom party in Charleston.

Women with jobs as lawyers, judges, nurses, accountants, architects, politicians, real estate agents, artists, authors, journalists, business owners and much more, lined Donnally Street in Charleston with fancy gowns, balloons, crowns and inspirational messages.

Participants got free gifts, including t-shirts, STEM equipment and other items. An online scavenger hunt gives participants the opportunity to ask mentors questions about their careers and receive prizes during the event.

“The event allows young girls to come and party with their future self,” said Leeshia Lee, organizer.

The FairyBoss Mothers Mentoring Event and The Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. and have partnered for a Physical Fitness and Performing Arts Initiative in Charleston, W.V. With the alarming obesity rate in West Virginia and lack of community activities, a “Fun Fitness 5-minute workout” was incorporated to help build a bridge through fitness and performing arts.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine
Huntington Police block off Route 60 EB just past 7th Avenue after a motorcycle crash Saturday...
Police: SUV, multiple motorcycles involved in crash
It happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Court Street.
Police investigate fatal shooting; no foul play suspected
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years
Multiple shooting victims are being reported at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
UPDATE | 8 dead, multiple injuries at mass shooting in Indianapolis

Latest News

Preparing for Promenade
Mountain Health Network hosted a job fair targeting minority communities Saturday.
Mountain Health Network host job fair
Celebrating 150 years of Huntington
Mountain Stage celebrates 150 years of Huntington
Several members of the Cedar Grove VFD were honored after showing excelling in bravery.
Cedar Grove VFD members honored by State Fire Marshal