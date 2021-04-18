Advertisement

Festival planned to celebrate KFC founder Harland Sanders

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT
CORBIN, Ky. (AP)- The town of Corbin is planning a festival that will celebrate a famous face and native: Colonel Harland Sanders, who developed the secret recipe for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The Times-Tribune reports that the city’s first Colonel Fest is scheduled on April 24 and will feature dozens of vendors set up along Main Street, along with shows and other activities that focus on Sanders and his creation.

One event is the Finger Lickin’ Chicken .5K. It will have participants run 820 feet, eat a piece of Kentucky Fried Chicken and then run an additional 820 feet to the finish line.

