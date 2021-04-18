First Warning Forecast | Another April “swing” this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - So far, this month is known for temperatures that refuse to be near average. Whether too warm or too cold, there have been plenty of highs and lows, and this week will be no exception. While the week starts with decent warmth, temperatures come crashing down by mid-week and struggle to recover much for the weekend as rain chances return.

Sunday evening stays partly cloudy and dry as temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight. Expect a continued partly cloudy sky overnight with low temperatures near 40 degrees. Some 30s are likely in rural locations. A few sprinkles or a stray shower may move across eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia by dawn.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds. Most locations stay dry, but a few sprinkles or a stray shower can occur at any point during the day. Any rain that does fall, however, would not last long in any one location. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday looks to be the nicest day of the week with decent sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s.

By Tuesday night, a strong cold front comes barreling through the area. Temperatures sharply drop to the upper 30s behind the front by Wednesday morning. Some light rain and/or snow showers are likely as the front passes.

Wednesday afternoon stays mostly cloudy with temperatures only reaching the upper 40s. Then, clouds break Wednesday night into Thursday morning, putting the entire Tri-State at risk for freezing temperatures as lows fall to the low 30s.

Thursday will see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers for the afternoon. High temperatures stay unseasonably chilly, only topping out in the mid 50s.

On Friday, expect another freeze in the morning, followed by warmer temperatures in the low 60s along with better sunshine for the afternoon.

Widespread rain showers are then likely on Saturday, with some showers lingering into Sunday as well. Both days see high temperatures around 60 degrees.

