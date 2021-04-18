Advertisement

Gunfire at Ohio vigil for homicide victim kills 1, hurts 5

Columbus Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead and five others were injured.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say gunfire killed one person and injured five others at an Ohio strip mall parking lot where a memorial vigil was being held to honor another person killed a year ago at the same location.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Columbus police Lt. Dan Hargus confirmed one person was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m. Saturday and five others were injured in Truro Township southeast of the city.

He said all of the injured were in stable condition.

The name of the person killed wasn’t immediately released.

Mayor Andrew Ginther decried the violence “by someone who opened fire at a vigil for another homicide victim.”

