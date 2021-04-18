LMPD officer accused of beating, threatening and holding victim at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was arrested after he allegedly broke into a victim’s home with a gun and held her hostage for three hours, according to an arrest report.

Robert Jones, 25, is charged with three felonies including unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment and burglary. He is also charged with assault in the fourth, a charge which specifies domestic violence.

The case is being investigated by LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit.

According to the arrest warrant, Jones broke into the victim’s home and an argument began. Then, Jones allegedly pinned the victim down while pressing a gun to her head. At one point during the struggle, the victim fell from the top of the stairs, denting the drywall when she landed, the report states.

The documents state Jones led the victim to a back room in the basement where he did not let her leave for three hours. He then slammed the victim on the floor, held her down and began punching her in the face.

Once he noticed the bruising on her face, Jones began apologizing, according to the report, and coming up with lies the victim could tell to explain her injuries.

Before fleeing the home, he grabbed the victim by the neck, causing more injuries which were noted by the LMPD officers once they arrived.

The officers took note of all the bruising to the victim’s body and face, including a mark on her forehead left by the gun, the report states.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields made a statement after being informed of Jones’ arrest:

“The department fully respects the judicial process, but to be clear, acts of domestic violence by employees will not be tolerated at any level.”

Jones has been administratively reassigned as LMPD’s investigation into the incident continues, police confirmed.

