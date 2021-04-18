Advertisement

Local nurse still battling long term COVID-19 side effects

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “I got exposed on June 6, I got started experiencing symptoms on June 12 and I got intubated on the 17th. So we’re coming up on 11 months in May, which is insane,” said Molly Dawson, COVID-19 long-hauler.

Molly Dawson, a Bowling Green nurse, is still experiencing long-term side effects from COVID ten and a half months after she tested positive.

“I’m experiencing a lot of that long hauler syndrome stuff. So just really chronic fatigue, I’m exhausted no matter what I have, like this brain fog, I have the neuropathy issues pretty frequently,” added Dawson.

Dawson said the brain fog is frustrating and can happen out of nowhere.

“I can’t connect my words with my thoughts. So I’ll be looking at a cup and I know that it’s a cup, and I know the word cup, but I can’t say it. It doesn’t connect, I can’t say that it’s a cup, or I can’t expand on my thoughts. Or I’ll see something, and I know that I know what it is, but I can’t find the word for it,” said Dawson.

Dawson is currently waiting to be approved for surgery on her hand and has not been able to return to work as a nurse.

“So right now I’m kind of at a standstill. I need surgery on my hand, they found that I had pretty severe carpal tunnel. It’s kind of keeping me in a holding pattern. We’re trying to get that approved in order to get me back to work,” said Dawson.

However, she is back in school to become a nurse practitioner.

“I’m in school to become an acute care nurse practitioner, so nurse practitioner in like an ICU and our emergency department. That’s going okay, right now. It’s a lot of research-based things, which is not my forte, but I’m kind of muddling through,” Dawson added.

Dawson is now fully vaccinated and encourages others to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

