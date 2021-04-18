Advertisement

More in-person unemployment assistance appointments open this week

Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes the thousands of people waiting for their claims to be processed, Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For more than a year, thousands of people in Kentucky have been fighting an uphill battle trying to successfully claim their unemployment. Starting Monday, more people will finally start to see some relief.

The state is opening more in-person appointments at multiple Kentucky Career Centers across the commonwealth.

This is the second round of openings, the first round of slots opened up on April 7 for appointments from April 15 through April 30. The slots filled up fast, and 9,500 Kentuckians scheduled an in-person appointment for unemployment assistance.

Monday’s appointments will be for May 3, and additional appointment times will open each day after that.

For people who were able to book appointments, these in-person meetings have been lifesavers.

People like Sonia Reed, who lost her job last March and is finally seeing the help she needs.

“People, don’t give up. Stay on the system. Call them, write them letters, go online, don’t just do one thing, do everything until something pops. That’s how I got here,” Reed said.

If you book an appointment, remember to bring a mask with you and bring your photo ID . Some claims may also need you to bring more paperwork.

For more information and to book an appointment starting Monday, visit the Kentucky Career Center website.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police block off Route 60 EB just past 7th Avenue after a motorcycle crash Saturday...
Police: SUV, multiple motorcycles involved in crash
West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years
The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road

Latest News

Patrolman Jordan Reyes and K9 Officer Ammo visited with students Friday at St. Lawrence...
Students get visit from K-9 officer
The southbound lane of Montrose Drive is closed through May 2nd to allow for crews to do bridge...
Southbound lane of Montrose Drive closed for bridge maintenance
Robert Jones, 25, is charged with three felonies including unlawful imprisonment, wanton...
LMPD officer accused of beating, threatening and holding victim at gunpoint
Anderson Cooper, CNN anchor, walks onstage for a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper to guest host Jeopardy!