Mountain Health Network host job fair

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network hosted a job fair targeting minority communities Saturday.

The fair was held at the A.D. Lewis Center in Huntington.

Human Resource representatives from Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG were on hand to discuss open positions and accept resumes at the A.D. Lewis Center.

Mountain Health says the job opportunity is an outreach targeting job candidates who have been traditionally underrepresented in the workforce.

