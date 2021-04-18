Advertisement

Ohio lawyer charged with rape

Moore's arrest warrant was issued Friday.
Moore’s arrest warrant was issued Friday.(KWCH)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A grand jury returned an indictment Friday against a Jackson County lawyer, court records show.

Christopher Michael Moore, who has a law office on Main Street in Jackson, is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Court records state Moore committed the alleged crimes between June 2012 and December 2013 against a child who was less than 13 years old at the time, and then again between December 2013 and December 2015.

Moore’s arrest warrant was issued Friday.

According to court records, Judge Christopher J. Reagan has recused himself from the case because Moore practices law in his court on a regular basis.

This is a developing story.

