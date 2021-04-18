Ohio man found sitting in subway station, rifle near foot

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released court documents show an Ohio man arrested for bringing an unloaded, military-style rifle into a Times Square subway station was found by police sitting with the three-foot-long weapon lying on the floor, inches from his foot.

A police officer says he recovered an ammunition magazine containing 17 rounds from a paper bag that was also on the floor near the 18-year-old man, Saadiq Teague, along with a loose round.

An empty shell casing was found inside the his backpack. Teague, who faces three felony weapons possession charges, was held on a $25,000 cash bail at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Saturday.

