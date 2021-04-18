Preparing for Promenade

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last “hoorah” for many students in high school is prom, a time when families and students come together to celebrate one last time before teens enter adulthood.

This year, many of those celebrations will look different due to COVID-19; preventing some of the traditional fun students and their families are expecting.

One of the major changes seen in schools around our region, proms moving outdoors. A concept Macy’s in the Huntington Mall is helping students embrace.

Sunday, Macy’s hosted their Prom Fashion Event, displaying a wide selection of dresses underneath the night sky.

Macy’s says this event gives everyone the opportunity to find the perfect dress and accessories, and get some tips on makeup and hairstyles for their big night too.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.