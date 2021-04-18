Advertisement

Publisher won’t distribute book by officer from Breonna Taylor raid

(WAVE 3 News)
(WAVE 3 News)(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment, is writing a book, but a publishing giant is declining to distribute it.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and another officer fired shots that hit Taylor during the March 2020 narcotics raid that yielded no drugs. Mattingly was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend.

Mattingly’s book will be published by Tennessee-based Post Hill Press. Simon & Schuster has an agreement with Post Hill but says it will not distribute this book. News of Mattingly’s book drew online criticism Thursday. Post Hill has said Mattingly deserves to be able to tell his account publicly.

