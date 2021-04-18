Shooting sends woman, 20, and 4-year-old girl to hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a shooting in Ohio sent a 20-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say there was an altercation with a man at a Columbus address on Friday afternoon, and the woman and child got into a vehicle with three other people and drove away.

Police said the man followed and fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the victims.

The vehicle drove away with the occupants searching for a hospital for the girl until they stopped and called police.

Both victim were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

A 21-year-old man faces felonious assault charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.