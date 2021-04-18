Advertisement

Students get visit from K-9 officer

Patrolman Jordan Reyes and K9 Officer Ammo visited with students Friday at St. Lawrence...
Patrolman Jordan Reyes and K9 Officer Ammo visited with students Friday at St. Lawrence Elementary School.(Ironton Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Students at St. Lawrence Elementary School received a special visit Friday from two of Ironton’s finest.

Patrolman Jordan Reyes and K-9 Officer Ammo stopped by to teach students about how they work with the community.

WSAZ has told you about Ammo before. Ammo was sworn into the police force back in February.

Ammo is one of two drug dogs the Ironton Police Department has; the other one is named Goose.

Chief Pam Wagner says both Ammo and Goose are a great teaching tool, and are both great with kids.

She says hopefully when the kids grow up to be adults, and throughout their lives, they’ll know police officers are there to help them.

Ammo got to meet all our friends at St Lawrence this morning. Ammo and his handler Ptl Jordan Reyes

Posted by Ironton Police Department on Friday, April 16, 2021

You may have noticed the kids were dressed up in different costumes; that’s because Friday was “Future Career Day” for this class at St. Lawrence.

