Students get visit from K-9 officer

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Students at St. Lawrence Elementary School received a special visit Friday from two of Ironton’s finest.

Patrolman Jordan Reyes and K-9 Officer Ammo stopped by to teach students about how they work with the community.

WSAZ has told you about Ammo before. Ammo was sworn into the police force back in February.

Ammo is one of two drug dogs the Ironton Police Department has; the other one is named Goose.

Chief Pam Wagner says both Ammo and Goose are a great teaching tool, and are both great with kids.

She says hopefully when the kids grow up to be adults, and throughout their lives, they’ll know police officers are there to help them.

You may have noticed the kids were dressed up in different costumes; that’s because Friday was “Future Career Day” for this class at St. Lawrence.

