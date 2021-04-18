Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in police custody and another is in the hospital after a Saturday afternoon shooting during a basketball tournament, authorities confirm to 13abc.

It happened around 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Cedar Point Sports Center during a youth basketball tournament. Over the course of the day, 13abc has spoken to multiple coaches and other witnesses at the event. They have offered conflicting reports as to the circumstances surrounding the shooting regarding both the identity of the shooter and the motive behind the altercation. So far, police have not confirmed any details.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, but officials with the Erie County Sheriff’s office said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Mario J. Lacy Sr. from Euclid, Ohio, and is being held at the Erie County Jail. He’s facing attempted murder charges.

After the shooting, Lacy drove off from the scene and police were able to locate the car he was driving shortly thereafter.

Ohio man charged with attempted murder in a shooting at a Sandusky basketball tournament (WTVG)

Sandusky police tell 13abc it was unusual to receive a call out to the Cedar Point Sports Complex.

“Since the complex has been open it’s the first call we’ve ever received from there for this type of situation. There’s normally never trouble at this place,” said Det. Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz. “People are there for athletic events to celebrate their kids playing either basketball or volleyball. We’ve never had problems like this before.”

Witnesses said it was a chaotic, confusing scene.

“We were getting trampled, falling down, everything... not knowing what’s going on,” said James Cammon, a parent of one of the players. “Plus all the shootings you hear that’s going on... people were like pure panic.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"The shots sounded like they were coming from inside." Terry Awls and his team were warming up for an AAU basketball... Posted by Josh Croup on Saturday, April 17, 2021

