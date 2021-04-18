Advertisement

Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting

By Sarah McRitchie and WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in police custody and another is in the hospital after a Saturday afternoon shooting during a basketball tournament, authorities confirm to 13abc.

It happened around 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Cedar Point Sports Center during a youth basketball tournament. Over the course of the day, 13abc has spoken to multiple coaches and other witnesses at the event. They have offered conflicting reports as to the circumstances surrounding the shooting regarding both the identity of the shooter and the motive behind the altercation. So far, police have not confirmed any details.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, but officials with the Erie County Sheriff’s office said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Mario J. Lacy Sr. from Euclid, Ohio, and is being held at the Erie County Jail. He’s facing attempted murder charges.

After the shooting, Lacy drove off from the scene and police were able to locate the car he was driving shortly thereafter.

Ohio man charged with attempted murder in a shooting at a Sandusky basketball tournament
Ohio man charged with attempted murder in a shooting at a Sandusky basketball tournament(WTVG)

Sandusky police tell 13abc it was unusual to receive a call out to the Cedar Point Sports Complex.

“Since the complex has been open it’s the first call we’ve ever received from there for this type of situation. There’s normally never trouble at this place,” said Det. Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz. “People are there for athletic events to celebrate their kids playing either basketball or volleyball. We’ve never had problems like this before.”

Witnesses said it was a chaotic, confusing scene.

“We were getting trampled, falling down, everything... not knowing what’s going on,” said James Cammon, a parent of one of the players. “Plus all the shootings you hear that’s going on... people were like pure panic.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"The shots sounded like they were coming from inside." Terry Awls and his team were warming up for an AAU basketball...

Posted by Josh Croup on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police block off Route 60 EB just past 7th Avenue after a motorcycle crash Saturday...
Police: SUV, multiple motorcycles involved in crash
West Virginia state leaders say odds are that when you get the COVID-19 shot, you’re likely...
‘Breakthrough’ cases of COVID-19 reported in WV; leaders encourage vaccine
After trying to solve a disappearance since 2015, State Police say they were able to identify...
Remains identified as Wayne County man who’d been missing 6 years
(Photos: Frakes Volunteer Fire Department)
Man rescued retrieving Bible from overturned car, airlifted to UT Medical Center
It's happening Saturday and Sunday
Arts and crafts festival underway

Latest News

Moore’s arrest warrant was issued Friday.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Columbus Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead and five others were injured.
Gunfire at Ohio vigil for homicide victim kills 1, hurts 5
A police officer says he recovered an ammunition magazine containing 17 rounds from a paper bag.
Ohio man found sitting in subway station, rifle near foot
Both victim were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.
Shooting sends woman, 20, and 4-year-old girl to hospitals