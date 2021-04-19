Advertisement

14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington shooting

Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 14-year-old has been charged in the deadly shooting of another teen in Lexington.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday off Alumni Drive.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, Hayden Nash was shot in an apartment complex and died at the scene.

Lexington police reported no other injuries at the scene.

The 14-year-old, whose name has not been released due to then being a minor, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and being a minor in possession of a handgun.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Cedar Point Sports Center
Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting
The family still has no answers or closure for what happened.
Charleston woman still missing three years later

Latest News

WVU women's soccer
WVU women given a 5 seed in NCAA soccer tourney
Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, simplifies others
Ohio River boat accident leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, 2 missing
Marshall gets automatic invite to 2020-21 NCAA soccer tournament
Herd and UK soccer heading back to NCAA Tournament
Man arrested for strangulation, battery