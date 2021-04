COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.

The home is located along State Route 243, the incident was reported sometime before 9:30 p.m.

Troopers tell WSAZ that no injuries have been reported. Fire officials and EMS crews were also on scene.

