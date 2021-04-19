Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | No new deaths, 260 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 260 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 19, 2021, there have been 2,615,648 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 149,147 total cases and 2,785 total deaths.

No new deaths have been reported.

There are 7,388 current active cases.

138,974 individuals have recovered.

681,790 people have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. 508,089 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,627), Boone (1,883), Braxton (867), Brooke (2,122), Cabell (8,621), Calhoun (271), Clay (455), Doddridge (551), Fayette (3,275), Gilmer (737), Grant (1,241), Greenbrier (2,622), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,714), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,415), Jackson (1,916), Jefferson (4,348), Kanawha (14,117), Lewis (1,133), Lincoln (1,398), Logan (3,006), Marion (4,160), Marshall (3,282), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,491), Mercer (4,574), Mineral (2,773), Mingo (2,429), Monongalia (8,958), Monroe (1,077), Morgan (1,090), Nicholas (1,512), Ohio (4,047), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (833), Pocahontas (642), Preston (2,811), Putnam (4,823), Raleigh (6,148), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (660), Roane (579), Summers (768), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (672), Upshur (1,818), Wayne (2,820), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,198), Wirt (381), Wood (7,578), Wyoming (1,913).

