Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Cedar Point Sports Center
Basketball coach held on $500,000 bond after Sandusky tournament shooting
The family still has no answers or closure for what happened.
Charleston woman still missing three years later

Latest News

The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Biden administration touts vaccines as all adults become eligible
7 W.Va. counties granted millions from School Building Authority
7 W.Va. counties granted millions from School Building Authority
A man from Hurricane, West Virginia, who pleaded guilty to having child pornography faces up to...
Man faces 20 years in prison on child pornography charge