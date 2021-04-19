Crews on scene of accident in Sissonville

KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene Monday evening of an accident in Sissonville, according to Metro 911.

The accident is in the 4500 block of North Grapevine Road in Sissonville.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Injuries were reported but there is no word on the extent of those injuries.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.