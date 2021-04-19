Advertisement

Early morning fire destroys house

An early morning fire destroyed a house in the Big Chimney area.
An early morning fire destroyed a house in the Big Chimney area.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire destroyed a house in the Big Chimney area.

First responders received the call just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters said the house on Kermit Lane at Coopers Creek Road was a total loss.

A neighbor told WSAZ the house was rented, but the person had moved out about a month ago.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ a gas line is broken. (FILE)
Car crash, gas leak shut down road
Cedar Point Sports Center
Suspect in custody after basketball tournament shooting
The family still has no answers or closure for what happened.
Charleston woman still missing three years later
Both victim were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.
Shooting sends woman, 20, and 4-year-old girl to hospitals

Latest News

Putnam Health Department preparing vaccine waitlist
Putnam Health Department preparing vaccine waitlist
State troopers are on the scene of an accident involving a car crashing into a home.
Car crashes through house
Maximum Fitness has been working to open for 2 years.
First gym in Ravenswood opening Monday
Spicing up your cicadas
Spicing up your cicadas