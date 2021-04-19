Early morning fire destroys house

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire destroyed a house in the Big Chimney area.

First responders received the call just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters said the house on Kermit Lane at Coopers Creek Road was a total loss.

A neighbor told WSAZ the house was rented, but the person had moved out about a month ago.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

