Early morning fire destroys house
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire destroyed a house in the Big Chimney area.
First responders received the call just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters said the house on Kermit Lane at Coopers Creek Road was a total loss.
A neighbor told WSAZ the house was rented, but the person had moved out about a month ago.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
