Former corrections officer indicted in death of inmate

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former corrections officer has been indicted in connection with the death of an inmate.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Billy Thompson was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges including murder, voluntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

Thompson previously worked with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 25, 2020, corrections officers were moving inmate Kevin Bailey at the Scioto County Jail. Officials say a struggle happened. Thompson is accused of slamming Bailey to the ground.

Bailey was taken to the hospital. He died on June 1 due to blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso. He was 56 years old.

Scioto County Jail inmate’s death investigated

If convicted, Thompson could get 15 years to life in prison.

