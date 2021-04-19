Gestamp workers to be temporarily furloughed
The Gestamp plant is one of the leading manufacturers of auto parts in the nation.
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Gestamp plant in South Charleston will be temporarily furloughing workers, according to Mayor Frank Mullens.
The mayor says the furloughs are temporary.
The Gestamp plant is one of the leading manufacturers of auto parts in the nation.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.