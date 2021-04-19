Advertisement

Gestamp workers to be temporarily furloughed

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Gestamp plant in South Charleston will be temporarily furloughing workers, according to Mayor Frank Mullens.

The mayor says the furloughs are temporary.

The Gestamp plant is one of the leading manufacturers of auto parts in the nation.

