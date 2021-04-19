Advertisement

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, simplifies others

(Governor Jim Justice)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Justice Justice announced during a press conference Monday that he will be signing a new executive order to ‘clean up’ already existing orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These orders were absolutely necessary to keep our people safe, to keep our businesses afloat and to keep us on the right track. And we have lead the nation over and over,” said Gov. Justice. “But, it can be confusing for the public to keep track of all the different orders, so today I am signing a new executive order that’s cleaning up and doing away with a great, great many of the executive orders that have been in place.”

The governor said the new order removes social gathering limitations but keeps face covering requirements in place.

“The ones that will remain in effect are orders that suspend regulations and make access to health care, business licensing and other aspects of your life easy,” said Gov. Justice. “I am also leaving in place a requirement that all health care facilities and providers in our state remain diligent with plans for surge capacity and PPE in case we ever need it again”

Gov. Justice says he signed a total of 91 executive orders to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

