Herd and UK soccer heading back to NCAA Tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team will be getting a second consecutive crack at an NCAA title this spring. The Herd was named to the field of 36 teams competing for the 2020 national title. The regular season wasn’t played in its’ normal fall spot because of COVID-19 precautions.

Marshall, who won the Conference USA championship on Sunday, will be playing Fordham in the first round. The Herd is 9-2-2 while the Rams are 7-0-2. If Marshall wins, they could play the top overall seed in the tournament which is Clemson.

11-4-2 Kentucky will be playing 8-0-1 New Hampshire also in the first round.

The entire tournament will be played in the greater Cary, NC area between the dates of April 29-May 17. Both games will be played on May 2nd with times and locations being released later by the NCAA.

