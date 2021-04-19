Kentucky getting closer to reaching Beshear’s vaccination goal

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s been a week since Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a challenge in the hopes of motivating more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The first goal of the challenge is to give out 2.5 million first doses of the COVID vaccine in Kentucky. When the state reaches that goal, Beshear said he will remove capacity restrictions on nearly all events, businesses, and venues that serve fewer than 1,000 customers. He also said he would remove physical distancing restrictions and end the curfew for bars and restaurants in the state.

On Monday, Beshear reported nearly 1,665,196 residents have received at least one dose.

“It’s a big milestone, but we have a lot further to go,” the governor said.

To reach the governor’s goal means more than 800,000 people still need their first dose statewide, but it starts with vaccine efforts at county health departments.

“In a perfect world, we would get 90 percent people vaccinated. If we can get 70 to 75 percent of people vaccinated here in Greenup County, I think we will be flying high,” said Chris Crum, public health director for the Greenup County Health Department.

Even with the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Beshear believes the state will be able to reach the goal by mid-May.

“There are shots available. There are about 400,000 doses that are available for people right now before we even get at least another 150,000 doses, which typically start coming in tomorrow,” Beshear said. “We can get this thing done mid-May if people will show up and get the vaccine. Sure, it’s meant to incentivize people, but it’s also set at a level of when it’s safe.”

Eligibility for the COVID-19 in Kentucky has been expanded to include everyone 16 years old and older.

