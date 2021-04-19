Kentucky Power offers free, low-growing saplings

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Power says it will distribute free trees next month in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day.

The company says in a statement that saplings will be available to customers on May 1 at locations in Ashland, Hazard, Pikeville and Whitesburg,

Each location will offer four tree varieties that are low-growing: Eastern redbud, silky dogwood, grey dogwood, and Washington hawthorn. Kentucky Power says the giveaway is first-come, first-served and supplies are limited.

The utility provides electric service to about 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties.

